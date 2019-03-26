Kylie Jenner Rocks An Orange Velour Jumpsuit And A Fresh Face For Casual Outing

Kylie Jenner is apparently taking care of her skin amid her latest scandals.

The 21-year-old billionaire and her makeup artist Ariel Tejada were spotted grabbing lunch on Monday. According to People, Jenner was wearing a Danielle Guizio velvet tracksuit for her quick bite. The designer jumpsuit is reportedly priced at $440. Jenner then paired the look with an orange bag to match. The two friends reportedly continued the fun after lunch, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented on her Instagram Stories.

“Watch out everybody. Ariel’s learning how to do hair too,” she said as Tejada played with her hair.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been going for a more natural look as of late. She also took to her Instagram page to post a makeup-free photo of herself. In the photo, she is wearing a bra, gold necklace, and matching bracelets. She also posted another photo with her and her daughter Stormi, 1 on a yacht where the reality star’s long, dark hair is flowing under a tan hat.

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Looking Fresh-Faced as Estranged BFF Jordyn Woods Gets Back to Work https://t.co/pUlQCyuJeM — People (@people) March 26, 2019

Jenner’s outings come after recent reports that her boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott is making his family his top priority. In February, the “SICKO MODE” rapper and Jenner were on the outs after she reportedly accused him of cheating. The accusations were reportedly what caused the rapper to cancel the Buffalo stop of his Astroworld tour, which he denied via Twitter. A source tells People that Scott is trying to be there as much as possible for his girlfriend and baby girl while he’s away.

“Kylie was very excited to see him,” explained a source about when Scott flew in to see Jenner.

“Things are great when they are together. … Again, it’s just very difficult for Kylie when Travis tours.”

While things are seemingly improving between the Life of Kylie alum and her beau, her relationship with her former BFF Jordyn Woods is still reportedly on the outs. As Woods returns to business after being in a cheating scandal with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, People reports that things are still strained between the two. A source told the magazine that the friends have had “limited” contact since news of the scandal circulated, which reportedly caused the model to move out of Jenner’s home.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source said. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”