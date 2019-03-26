WWE: ‘Weekend Update’ Hosts Colin Jost And Michael Che Will Compete At Wrestlemania

Following their appearance at WWE’s RAW last month, the current co-hosts of Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che, are set to compete in the ring at Wrestlemania next month.

At the Wrestlemania 35 event, which is scheduled for April 7 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, both Jost and Che will compete in the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Per Entertainment Weekly, the two comedians will enter the match as part of their ongoing feud with wrestler Braun Strowman, who was earlier announced as the first entrant into the match. Che had nominated Che to compete, and vice versa.

Jost and Che had earlier been announced as “special correspondents” for Wrestlemania. But after they appeared on RAW, and Strowman performed a move on him, both Jost and Che were announced as actual participants in the match.

The two have been the hosts on the Weekend Update desk since 2015, and are both now in their second stint as the show’s head writers. Jost and Che hosted the Emmy Awards together last year.

Wrestlemania 35 made history with the announcement of the first all-female main event in history, as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will square off in a Triple Threat match for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Also on the card, per CBS Sports are a Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, a “no holds barred” match between Triple-H and Batista, and matches between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles and Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor. And Kurt Angle, in the final match of his career, will wrestle Baron Corbin.

Also scheduled is a four-way women’s tag team championship match, which will pit Sasha Banks & Bayley against Beth Phoenix & Natalya against Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka against The IIconics.

It’s not clear who else will be competing in the Andre the Giant Battle Royale. That match, which has taken place at every Wrestlemania since 2014, traditionally features some special guests, including celebrities and wrestlers from other eras. Matt Hardy won the Battle Royal last year, with Mojo Rawley winning it two years ago.

The Undertaker is not on the card, and neither is John Cena, as both legends are missing Wrestlemania for the first time in years.

There’s a long tradition to celebrities appearing at each year’s Wrestlemania, and of them feuding with established wrestlers. Another Saturday Night Live personality, Andy Kaufman, had a famous feud with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.