Sophie Turner Talks Experimenting With Women Prior To Dating Joe Jonas: ‘I Love A Soul Not A Gender’

Sophie Turner is opening up about her love life and another experimental stage in her life ahead of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones series finale.

The actress recently sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone along with her GOT her costar Maisie Williams where they chatted about a number of topics, including romance. During the tell-all, Sophie shared that though she is engaged to be married to singer Joe Jonas, she did go through somewhat of an experimental stage and dished that she doesn’t find herself attracted to only men.

“Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

But despite experimenting with both men and women, Turner says that she knew Joe was the one for her right away, even though she was really young when they got engaged. The actress also says that the romance caught her a little off guard initially since she saw herself being single for a while.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she told the publication. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

And Turner also gushed about her man in another recent interview. As The Inquisitr shared, The Game of Thrones star has been really busy promoting the final season of the hit HBO show. But during the press junket, she’s also been taking a little time to gush over her fiance along the way. She dished that her relationship with Joe is the reason why she has found so much happiness.

“He loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” Turner beamed. “That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

The 23-year-old also chatted about how she likes to try and keep her relationship with Jonas out of the public eye whenever it is possible and also confessed that she enjoys the private moments with her fiance more than the public ones. Now, she doesn’t go out as much as she used to but it’s just because she’s so incredibly happy in her relationship with Joe. She even went as far as to call herself a “hermit” because she likes to stay in and hang with Joe.

But while she says she likes to try and maintain some sort of anonymity, it’s challenging — especially since she’s dating a Jonas brother. Right now, many details of their wedding have yet to be released but Jonas did finally announce to fans that he and Turner will be tying the knot sometime this summer.