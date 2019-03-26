Dua Lipa Stuns In A Printed Bustier Top And Pink Suit In New Snap

British singer Dua Lipa is on a sexy-pic-posting spree lately. After wowing her fans with a pic wherein she wore a short, bright pink fluffy dress to flaunt her sexy long legs, she is back with a new Instagram snap.

In the newest post, the “New Rules” songstress could be seen wearing a printed bustier top to provide a glimpse of her perky breasts which she teamed with a stylish pink suit. The singer accessorized with a bracelet, a gold watch, multiple rings, and a pendant.

And in terms of her aesthetics, Dua opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a melon-pink lipstick and matching eyeshadow, and lots of mascara and eyeliner to accentuate her eyes. She let her dark hair down and looked down while sitting against a purple background to pose for the picture.

In the remaining pictures, she could be seen either standing to pose for the camera or performing on the stage. Per the caption, the picture was captured in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she went to perform at the Lazada’s Super Party. According to Dua, her 18-hour trip to Jakarta was short but sweet.

The picture in question amassed more than 289,000 likes and above 2,000 comments, with fans and followers praising Dua for her amazing looks and sense of style. Indonesian fans also thanked her for visiting their country and entertaining them with a terrific performance.

“You are simply amazing in every way,” one of her fans wrote. Another one said that Dua is incredibly talented and beautiful and it is one of his biggest dreams to see the singer perform live one day.

According to an article by Mumbrella Asia, the event was organized by e-commerce giant Lazada to celebrate its seventh birthday, and Dua was the main act of the evening. The company also live-streamed the event through their app so that shoppers browsing the e-commerce site could also enjoy the show simultaneously.

According to the article, the site claimed that the idea to live-stream the event was to blend shopping and entertainment to usher in a new era of “shoppertainment.”

Apart from Dua, local Indonesian artists also performed at the event, including the country’s multi-platinum singer and actress Agnez Mo. The event also invited Philippine entertainers Nadine Lustre and Sam Concepcion. Moreover, the star-studded event was hosted by former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

Earlier this year, Dua Lipa confirmed her debut world tour — The Self-Titled Tour — and announced that she will be holding concerts in different Asian cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore, per Asia Live 365.