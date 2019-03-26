Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers Flaunts Curvy Physique In Unique Bikini

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, has been enjoying the sights and sunshine on her most recent trip to Hawaii, and has been sharing photos of her expedition with her followers on Instagram. Yesterday, Mathers showed off her curvy physique by wearing a unique, crochet-style bikini in dark blue, as she climbed a peaceful looking tree.

The daughter of the rap sensation made a splash in the stunning two-piece suit that featured an off the shoulder look and a high waisted bottom. As she positioned her body, her voluptuous thighs were on full display, and fans got a peek at her rock-hard abs. She accessorized with an oversized, bucket-style hat that sat on top of her honey-colored hair, which she styled in large, bouncy waves. Mathers also added a few delicate, on-trend bracelets that gave added to the laid-back, beach-babe vibe.

For makeup, Mathers chose heavy sweeps of bronzer the complimented her sun-kissed skin perfectly. She wore a baby-pink shadow, and dark mascara to make her eyes pop — and opted for a nude lipstick that tied the look together nicely.

She revealed in her post that a member of the local wildlife — a rooster — gave her such a scare that she almost fell out of the tree she was lounging in. From the look of the snap, howver, she didn’t seem bothered by the feathered friend at all.

The young woman — who has dropped her father’s last name from her social media accounts so that she can separate herself from her dad’s fame — is a pro at showing off her body and decadent fashion sense and has made a name for herself with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She frequently updates her fans on her travels, as well as the exciting things going on in her life — a real treat for fans of her father’s, as well, who grew up listening to Hailie’s early, sometimes tragic years through Eminem’s sprawling discography.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Mathers also showed off her body yesterday by rocking a bright yellow bikini as she perched on the porch of her high-rise hotel. Wearing another off-the-shoulder frock, and a Hawaiin flower in her hair, Mathers wowed her fans with the stunning set of photos.

The sunny-colored attire featured a large knot in the front and a pair of lowcut bottoms that showed off her chiseled abs. Her ample cleavage was on full display, and she lifted her feet off the ground slightly to accentuate her calves. She wore her hair in huge waves that sat gorgeously on her shoulders as she looked over the city skyline in front of her.

As always, fans of Mathers will be keeping an eye out on the gorgeous model’s social media accounts for the latest update, and to see where the young woman travels to next.