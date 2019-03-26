Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Share A Kiss On ‘Hustlers’ Set As New Cheating Rumors Surface

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appeared unphased by new cheating rumors against the retired baseball player as he accompanied his bride-to-be on the set of her new film Hustlers on Tuesday, March 26, The Daily Mail reported.

The newly engaged couple was photographed walking hand in hand as they made their way to JLo’s first day on the job in New York. The 49-year-old looked stunning in low cut tank top, curve-hugging white pants, and platform heels, while ARod kept it simple in jeans and a navy sweater, appearing unable to keep his hands off his fiance as they made their way to the film set.

Upon their arrival, the former Yankee settled into a chair to admire his future wife hard at work. Jennifer joined her beau in between sets, where she was spotted rubbing his back and was even photographed at one point sharing a kiss with her man.

Earlier today, Alex hopped on Instagram Live to broadcast from JLo’s trailer, where he was also joined with his daughters Natasha and Ella, as well as Jennifer’s daughter Emme. The 43-year-old was not shy to shower his fiance with love, affectionately referring to her as “champ” as he praised how hard she trained for her upcoming film.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez brush off sexting scandal with a kiss as he joins her on set of new stripper movie https://t.co/Ee0uA1wTRi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 26, 2019

The couple’s loved up display comes amid new cheating rumors brought up against the baseball star by British Playboy model Zoe Gregory. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model claims that ARod sent her a slew of scandalous texts that included NSFW photos, as well as requested threesomes in the weeks before he got down on one knee and proposed to Jennifer.

“JLo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this,” Zoe told The Sun, which originally reported the bombshell claim. “While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls.”

“If he is doing this right up until the point he is proposing to her it is just not fair,” she added.

A Playboy Model Claims Alex Rodriguez Was Sexting Her Weeks Before Proposing to Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/ERp1ro8blb pic.twitter.com/TmNeNBkNCh — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) March 26, 2019

The is the second time ARod has been faced with cheating accusations since proposing to Jennifer on March 9. Per another report from The Inquisitr, former baseball player Jose Canseco alleged that the slugger had an affair with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco.

Shortly after their engagement, the former MLB player took to his Twitter account to make the accusations, reiterating a claim he had made over a decade ago in 2008. Jessica, however, later denied the claims, hopping on her own Twitter account to describe her and ARod as nothing more than friends.