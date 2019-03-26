Keanu Reeves Bonds With Fellow Passengers As Los Angeles Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Keanu Reeves’ Speed role seemed to become reality on Sunday when he found himself on a van to Los Angeles with fellow United Airlines passengers after their flight made an emergency landing in Bakersfield, California. The actor had been on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California, but the plane made an unexpected stop at a closed airport and left passengers to find another way to Los Angeles. Reeves eventually opted to join a crowded van ride to the city, and according to fellow passengers on social media, he really made the best of it.

“So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees,” freelance cartoonist Brian Rea wrote on Twitter, according to E! News. “We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield. They just announced we may be taking…a bus.”

Despite likely being able to find alternate transportation in a flash given his celebrity status, Reeves was reportedly very helpful and friendly during the entire situation. Fellow passengers wrote on social media that the actor asked questions, kept everyone calm, and helped airline officials organize a ride to Los Angeles.

Reeves provided passengers with options for getting to their destination, including a two-hour van ride to the city. The John Wick star joined a group of travelers on the van ride and apparently made sure everyone had a good time. During the long trip, Reeves played some country music with fellow passengers and rattled off a few fun facts about Bakersfield, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“It’s population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation,” the 54-year-old actor is heard saying on Rea’s Instagram Story.

Of course, Reeves was also willing to take a few photos with the other travelers, which many shared excitedly on social media. In one photo posted by Amir Blum, co-creator of game studio Unboxed Experience, Reeves poses with a smile in a red trucker cap and a black zip-up hoodie.

“That time when your flight out almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are,” Blum captioned the photo, according to Page Six.

A spokesperson for SkyWest Airlines Corporate Communications later explained in an official statement that the flight was diverted due to a mechanical issue. As for the van traveling to Los Angeles, Reeves and his new friends arrived safely and the actor was spotted heading to Carl’s Jr. for some food.