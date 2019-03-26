Aaron Rodgers Wishes Girlfriend Danica Patrick A Happy Birthday In Sweet Instagram Post

Lately, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has been sharing a ton of photos with girlfriend Danica Patrick, and it seems like their relationship is continuing to heat up.

Yesterday, Rodgers paid tribute to Patrick on his Instagram page on her 37th birthday. The footballer shared a photo of himself and Danica from this year’s ESPY Awards, where Patrick served as host. In the photo, both parties are dressed to impress with Rodgers rocking a black tuxedo as he stands next to his lady and smiles.

On the other side, Danica stands by her man and also looks into his eyes. She wears her long, dark locks slicked back in a ponytail along with a beautiful black and gold off the shoulder dress. But the highlight of the tribute is definitely the sweet caption that Aaron penned for his lady.

“Happy Birthday to this Beautiful, intelligent, strong, driven, bad a** woman that I get to stand beside in this life. @danicapatrick #lover #friend#travelpartner #smokinhot #finewine.”

The photo has already earned the quarterback a ton of attention with over 169,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. While some followers took to the post to gush over how good the pair looks together, countless others commented on the post to wish Patrick a happy birthday.

“Forever my favorite!! Favorite couple, favorite football player, and my favorite most motivated women ever,” one follower wrote.

“Love You Danica and my Packers Quarterback too! You are an adorable couple and both keepers!”

“Glad you found someone worthy of you, Aaron! And cheers to another strong, bada** woman – happy birthday, Danica,” another chimed in.

And this was not the first time that Rodgers has gushed over his lady. As The Inquisitr shared a few months ago, the NFL star recently sat down with Artful Living, to whom he gushed over Patrick and their beautiful relationship. Rodgers told the publication what makes his relationship with Patrick different is the fact that he doesn’t feel like he needs to be reserved all of the time. To him, the relationship feels natural.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other,” he dished. “We’re really into each other.”

In addition, he also said that the pair often make appearances on one another’s social media pages, but they only post photos that aren’t overly staged — that’s something that is really important to both of them.

“There are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot,” Rodgers shared. “We’re really attracted to one another.”

The pair first met back in 2012 and exchanged email addresses with one another at that time. Rodgers and Patrick kept in touch sporadically, but it wasn’t until recently that they exchanged phone numbers and began dating earlier this year. Previously, Rodgers was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn and Patrick was in one with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. However, they both called it quits with those respective partners in 2017.