Donald Trump Promises GOP Will Be The ‘Party Of Healthcare’

In the midst of the news surrounding the submission of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report — which detailed any potential collusion between Donald Trump’s associates and Russian officials during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign — the Trump administration has focused on a new target.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the current administration announced that it wants to strike down the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 overhaul to America’s health care system which is often referred to as “Obamacare.” Now, President Donald Trump has pledged that the Republican Party will focus on healthcare moving forward.

Earlier today, as reported by The Hill, Trump took to Twitter to promote the party’s focus on healthcare moving forward. His message was brief and to the point.

“The Republican Party will become ‘The Party of Healthcare!'” he tweeted earlier this afternoon.

Trump’s announcement comes one day after the Department of Justice sided with a ruling from U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who, last December, ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate was unconstitutional.

Trump also reiterated his stance when speaking to reporters outside of the Capitol.

“Let me just tell you exactly what my message is: the Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care. You watch,” Trump stated.

This is not the first time the Republican Party has attempted to strike down the Affordable Care Act. As The Hill notes, the GOP has already made efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, a move which Democrats used as a talking point during the 2018 midterm elections.

Needless to say, it seems that the Democratic Party is not intending to let Obamacare fall by the wayside. Later today, party leaders are planning to unveil new legislation — legislation which would ostensibly lower the cost of insurance — all while protecting those who suffer from pre-existing conditions.

As CNN reports, the Democrats’ proposed legislation will also reverse the Trump administration’s efforts to chip away at Obamacare. The new bill will be unveiled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, junior lawmakers, and several committee chairs. That being said, CNN notes that the upcoming legislation will not feature any sort of “Medicare for All” plan, which has been championed by certain members of Congress in the past.

Pelosi did reference the need for healthcare for all Americans in a statement made this past weekend.

“As we mark the 9th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, we reaffirm our commitment to this fundamental truth: that health care must be a right, not a privilege, for all Americans,” Pelosi’s statement read.