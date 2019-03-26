Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Eyeing Spot On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The 20-year-old doesn't want to do "Fuller House,' but 'DWTS' is another story.

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hopes to follow in her mom’s dancing steps. The 20-year-old daughter of the Fuller House star recently revealed that she would love to land a spot on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars just as her mom did several five ago, Gold Derby reports.

Bure, who recently worked with two-time DWTS champ Peta Murgatroyd on the film Faith, Hope & Love told Entertainment Tonight that fans often ask her if she wants to be on Fuller House, but she says she would never be a guest star on the show because she wants the Netflix spinoff to be her mom’s “thing.”

But all bets are off when it comes to Dancing With the Stars, the ABC celebrity ballroom competition that has boasted winners such as Rumer Willis and Alfonso Ribeiro. Natasha Bure told ET she would “love” to compete for a mirrorball trophy on the long-running dancing show.

“I would love to do Dancing with the Stars. I think it would be the coolest thing. I’m so competitive. One day, hopefully.”

Natasha Bure revealed that when she worked with Peta Murgatroyd on Faith, Hope & Love, she didn’t get any inside intel or dance tips from the pro dancer, but she added that she has been a DWTS superfan for years.

“I’ve watched her dance for years just because I watch Dancing with the Stars and love all those people,” Bure said.

In 2014, Candace Cameron Bure competed on Season 18 of Dancing With the Stars, landing in the finals and finishing in third place with pro dancer Mark Ballas. It should be noted that Candace was only beaten by two Olympians: Paralympic snowboarder Amy Purdy and that season’s mirrorball champion, Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis.

When Candace Cameron Bure competed on Dancing With the Stars, her daughter Natasha was just 15 years old. At the time, the Christian Fuller House star said she was adamant about modest costume choices because she wanted to set a good example for her kids.

“I am a mom and I want to be a good role model for my children and my husband,” the mom of three told Us Weekly at the time. “I think for each dance we’ll wear what reflects the dance but in the most classy way possible.”

If Natasha Bure does get her chance to compete on Dancing With the Stars, she wouldn’t be the first star’s spawn to do so. Longtime fans of the ABC reality show may recall that rapper Master P replaced his son Romeo in Season 2 after the younger star suffered an injury. In addition, both George Hamilton and his son Ashley have competed on Dancing with the Stars. There have also been many siblings that have competed on Dancing with the Stars, including Donny and Marie Osmond, Kim and Rob Kardashian, and Jack and Kelly Osbourne.

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC’s schedule this fall after skipping its usual spring season.