Bella Thorne Guest Stars On ‘Speechless’ As Politically Incorrect Movie Star

Thorne plays an actress who goes to prom with Micah Fowler's character, JJ.

The popular series, Speechless got a special guest star, Bella Thorne, who popped in to play an oblivious actress who agrees to go to prom with JJ to pick his brain for a new wheelchair-bound character she is playing in a movie.

People Magazine says that Thorne plays Cassidy, who agrees to help JJ make his girlfriend Izzy jealous by going to prom with him, but en route in the limo, he finds out why she really wanted to meet him.

“I can’t believe you’re here! What made you agree to come?” JJ asks.

Thorne as Cassidy spills that the movie she’s in is coming down on the “wrong side” with some people with disabilities issues. She says she though JJ was cute, and wanted some insight about his experience because of a movie she is doing about a character who’s in a wheelchair. She adds that she’s concerned about the people picketing.

Cassidy says that people in wheelchairs have been protesting at her film set daily, and she can’t figure out why, but the more she talks, the easier it is to see why people are alarmed.

Cassidy describes her character as someone who doesn’t want to live if she has to be in a wheelchair.

“Actually, I’m not in the chair the whole time. See, I dance in the second half after I get healed. So basically I want to die because I can’t walk, which means I can’t dance, which is like what I’m born to do. So, right before I throw myself off the cliff …”

Thorne’s character realizes that the movie might need some serious rewrites. The episode ends with Cassidy singing, and a troupe of wheelchair dancers participating in a routine to songs from the movie, Grease.

Speechless has been attracting big-name talent as the core cast of Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie, Cedric Yarborough and Micah Fowler delivers week after week.

