Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina Vs. Greece UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Live Stream: Start Time, How To Watch Online

Two teams in contention for the second qualifying spot in the 2020 UEFA Euro Group J, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Greece, face off in Zenica.

With Italy expected to cruise to the top spot in the 2020 UEFA European Championships qualifying round in Group J, the battle for second place — and the second qualifying spot — is likely to come down to two teams, the world’s 35th-ranked side, per FIFA.com, in Bonsia and Herzogovina, and the 45th-ranked team, Greece. The Tuesday match pitting the rivals head-to-head on Tuesday will therefore go a long way to determining who gets through and who goes home, even though it will be only the second qualifying match for each team, after both won their openers. That showdown will live stream straight from Bosnia and Herzogovina.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Greece UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group I match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 15,600-seat Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Tuesday, March 25. In Greece, the live stream will begin at 9:45 p.m., Eastern European Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Tuesday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 3:45 Eastern Daylight Time, 12:45 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream may be accessed starting at 1:15 a.m. on Monday morning, March 25, India Standard Time.

The hosts, however, will be without injured midfielder Elvis Saric, and right-back Elvir Colic. Otherwise says Head Coach Robert Prosinecki, as quoted by Greek City Times, “everyone is fit and healthy. We feel ready for the match, and personally, I like playing against Greece. They’re a good opponent.”

The Bosnians need goals in the match, as they defeated Armenia 2-1 in their Euro qualifying opener, per UEFA.com, while Greece blew past Lichtenstein 2-0, to pull level with Italy at the top of Group J.

Greek Coach Angelos Anastasiadis expects his team to play up to its full potential on Tuedsday. Thomas Bregardis / Getty Images

