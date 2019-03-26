Trump Says Mueller Report ‘Could Not Have Been Better’ For Him

Donald Trump met with Senate Republicans for their weekly policy lunch and as he arrived at the event, he told reporters that he believed the Mueller report “could not have been better.” It’s the most straightforward statement on the report yet from the president revealing that he believes the report is a clear win for him and his allies.

“The Mueller report was great. It could not have been better,” he said, according to CBS News.

The president has been cheering the results of the report, which was released last week, on Monday and Tuesday. Although the results of the investigation have not been made public, Attorney General William Barr summarized the findings on Sunday, saying that they completely exonerated the president. This is in contradiction to the report, which spells out that it could not make a determination on obstruction of justice, but cleared the president of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election.

On Tuesday morning, he tweeted an attack against the media for pursuing the Mueller report story over the past few years, calling them the enemy of the people – a familiar phrase that he has used before to attack the media.

“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!” the president tweeted Tuesday morning.

Congressional Democrats have called for a full release of the report, saying that the summary from Barr is not sufficient.

How long are we going to breathlessly parrot Republican claims that the Mueller report puts them on offense while they simultaneously take affirmative steps to withhold the report from the public? https://t.co/aPom7xD6H7 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) March 26, 2019

During the same press event, Trump was asked about health care.

“The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care,” he said.

The question comes after the Trump administration announced that it believed the entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down by the courts as unconstitutional. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the justice department filed documents saying that it supports and agrees with the recent lower court ruling determining that ACA is unlawful.

“The Department of Justice has determined that the district court’s comprehensive opinion came to the correct conclusion and will support it on appeal,” the department said.

While the letter doesn’t change the law as it stands, it does indicate a shift for the administration towards eliminating Obamacare entirely. Previously, the administration had gone after the provisions that protected people with pre-existing conditions, but this is the first time that it has gone after the entire system.