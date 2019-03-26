Here’s How Apple’s Next iPhone Could Outdo Samsung And Improve Sales Figures, Per ‘Forbes’

Although Apple’s slower-than-expected sales figures for the recently released iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR have been well-documented over the past few months, the Cupertino, California, tech giant’s struggles aren’t unusual in the present-day smartphone space. As pointed out by Forbes, more consumers are now trying to stick with the same handset for longer periods of time, while some are more interested in specifically repairing their old phones rather than upgrading to a newer model.

With that in mind, Forbes contributor Jay McGregor recently took a look at the features Apple could include on its next series of iPhones in order to do two things — stave off Samsung and other competitors, while also “exciting” customers and convincing them to buy the new handsets. According to McGregor, one feature Apple could include on the “iPhone 11” to differentiate it from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 and other flagship phones is an improved version of the eSIM technology that debuted on the iPhone XS.

Currently, Apple’s eSIM feature allows users to switch from one number to the other without having to physically insert a new SIM card. As McGregor sees it, Apple could expand this feature on its next iPhones and make it possible for device owners to switch between plans as well.

“A simplified setting option to quickly switch carriers — on a temporary basis — when traveling whilst keeping the same number, or even just switching to save money, would be revolutionary,” McGregor wrote. “It’d also be a huge win for the consumer.”

For the next potentially defining feature for the next iPhone models, Forbes’ McGregor recommended that Apple build on how it has more advanced and accurate facial recognition technology than the Samsung Galaxy S10. Given how Samsung has gotten a lot of flak for how the Galaxy S10 easily gets “fooled” by people with similar faces, McGregor predicted that the company will work on addressing this issue on the Note 10. This, he stressed, could inspire Apple to get “creative” when it comes to improving its FaceID feature.

The next #iPhone might have the reverse wireless charging feature and an in-the-box fast chargerhttps://t.co/hm9W3Sti7r — Express Technology (@ExpressTechie) March 24, 2019

Finally, McGregor opined that Apple should introduce a “repair mode” feature for its 2019 iPhone releases, which could mean introducing a wide range of official repair-related items to consumers, including repair kits, guidebooks, and “reasonably priced” replacement parts. The Forbes contributor believes that making the iPhone substantially easier to repair through the above items could allow Apple to earn some important “PR points” in the light of the Right to Repair movement, while possibly inspiring other smartphone makers to follow their lead going forward.