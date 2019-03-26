Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Rumored Baby Names Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. The Royal Baby is due to be born any day now, and fans are dying to know if the little one is a boy or a girl, and what his or her name will be.

According to Cheat Sheet, fans believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby will have a very special name. Rumors have been swirling that the little one is a baby girl, and that when she’s born she’ll be given a name fit for a princess.

Names such as Diana, after Harry’s beloved mother have been mentioned, as well as Elizabeth, after the reigning Queen and Harry’s grandmother, Elizabeth II. However, another name that could be at the top of the Duke and Duchess’ list is Victoria.

Victoria is also a royal name, as Queen Victoria was one of the most iconic female leaders in history. She ruled from 1837 to 1876.

Markle is known for being a feminist, and if she does give birth to a little girl it seems likely that she will want a strong and powerful name for her daughter to carry with her throughout her life.

However, another option would be the name Mary, which is not only a royal family name, but also a combination of Meghan and Harry’s first names.

However, if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having a baby boy the are also obvious choices such as Charles after Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales, and Philip, after his grandfather, Queen Elizabeth’s husband.

Albert is also another name that could potentially be on the list. Prince Albert was the husband of Queen Victoria, but also the King George VI’s birth name. He later changed his name to George after his succession. Arthur, after legendary King Arthur, is also reportedly on the table for the couple.

Another boy name that the pair allegedly could use is Spencer. The name is not only a first name, but the maiden name of William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who died in a tragic car accident when they were young boys.

If the pair name their child Spencer, it would be breaking with royal tradition. However, Meghan and Harry seem like the most obvious candidates to break tradition, as they’ve already stirred up headlines for doing just that already.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal baby is due sometime this spring.