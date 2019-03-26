New Posters for “Avengers: Endgame’ Have Released And Fans Are Freaking Out About Shuri

Character posters for the Marvel movie distinguish between alive and dead characters, leading to a surprise for fans of the 'Black Panther' character.

Marvel unveiled a slate of new posters ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame that contained a few surprises, reports Mashable.

Instead of the typical ensemble photo or solo pictorial featuring Iron Man or Captain America, Marvel Studios released a whopping 32 posters, each devoted to a different character in the Expanded Cinematic Universe.

This was a nice way for Marvel to highlight the significance of every superhero in the comic franchise, great and small. Every character gets their own artwork, from Avenger mainstays like Thor to bit players like Happy Hogan. The collection is almost destined to become a collector’s item.

That’s not the only interesting aspect of these posters. It’s immediately apparent that while some of them are bathed in color, other characters are shaded in black-and-white. This wasn’t done by accident.

Under closer inspection, it’s evident that the coloring was done to indicate characters that are alive (color) and ones that are dead (black and white).

Even though it’s been roughly a year since audiences were witness to Thanos’ mass extinction event in Avengers: Infinity War, fans still weren’t privy to the fates of every character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has dropped morsels of info and tantalizing story tidbits here and there, but this reveal is an affirmation of the fact that we’re getting closer to Endgame.

Upon release of the posters, social media was disturbed about the fate of one popular character in particular: Shuri, the technologically-gifted sister of King T’Challa in Black Panther. She is portrayed on film by Letitia Wright. Her post was the first confirmation we’ve received about her status following Infinity War, and Twitter’s reaction alternated between shock and heartbreak with a few threats toward the studio thrown in for good measure.

mcu stans once we found out shuri died pic.twitter.com/OS3alXRQb9 — carolmaria supremacist (@SADHEXGIRL) March 26, 2019

it makes sense for shuri to be dead if she was alive she’ll find a way to defeat thanos in seconds and the movie would finish in a few minutes — payel (@msmrveI) March 26, 2019

Me seeing that Shuri’s photo is greyed out pic.twitter.com/sqGKzIW38v — Majima, and A Flower ????(cori) (@ScamGodKakashi) March 26, 2019

Some users were genuinely upset with the reveal.

Keep the Russo brothers and their writers far away from Black Panther characters for now on. Princess Shuri deserved better. The portrayal of the Wakandans deserved better. I said what I said. Move. pic.twitter.com/DVfhNJessf — Jason (Captain Marvel did that!) (@EscaflowneClown) March 26, 2019

I can't wait for #AvengersEndgame to be over and done with so the Wakandans can go back to writers that actually know what to do with them ????. Shuri deserved better. https://t.co/Lo3GzRkT6r — ???? (@aspiringdreamer) March 26, 2019

Marvel’s conclusion to Phase 3 promises to be an epic affair, as People recently reported that the flick would have a run time of 3 hours and 2 minutes, making it the longest entry in the series thus far.

The information was accidentally unveiled on the AMC Theaters website and then confirmed in a tweet by Fandango.

In Endgame, the surviving Avengers struggle to pick up the pieces after Thanos succeeded in his plan to collect all the infinity stones and decimate half of the world’s population.

Thanks to a quick-thinking Nick Fury, Captain Marvel is joining the crew to possibly help defeat Thanos for good

With Infinity War making over $2 billion worldwide, this film is anticipated to do even higher numbers at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame is set to release on April 26.