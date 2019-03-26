Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy String Bikini For Sultry New Instagram Snap

After flaunting her flawless figure in a sexy cowgirl costume this weekend, Emily Ratajkowski is showing herself off again on Instagram, this time in a tiny string bikini that sent her followers wild.

The 27-year-old rocked the skimpy number in her latest Instagram upload shared to her impressive 22.1 million-person following on Tuesday, March 26, and it certainly did not disappoint. Emily sizzled in the sultry black-and-white snap that captured her rocking yet another piece from her Inamorata swimsuit collection that did her nothing but favors.

The stunner gave the camera a sensual look as she rocked a tiny white triangle-style bikini top that flaunted major cleavage, while the unique extra long ties of the piece were tightly wrapped around her trim waist, accentuating how tiny it is. Despite posing with one of her toned arms across her chest, Emily’s flat midsection and washboard abs were still fully in sight, sending her fans into even more of a frenzy. The thin waistband of the matching bottoms of her sexy swimwear also peaked out of the bottom of the frame, allowing followers to make the assumption that the piece was equally as skimpy as the top — if not more.

While somewhat hard to tell, it appears that the I Feel Pretty actress wore her signature dark tresses down, and fanned them out above her head as she laid on the ground for the sexy shot, a style that showed off the delicate earrings she sported. The black-and-white filter made it difficult to make out the details of her makeup look as well, though her glossy lip and highlighter were apparent.

Fans of the brunette bombshell were far from shy to show their love for her most recent social media snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 80,000 likes after a mere 30 minutes of going live on Instagram. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments.

“Woow you’re beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “killin it.”

Others simply used emojis to show their adoration for the steamy shot, many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Emily’s barely-there swimwear look comes after a weekend where the model rocked a drastically different look. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Instagram sensation channeled her inner Dolly Parton for a sexy cowgirl look that consisted of a bedazzled bra top and black cowgirl hat, and even sported a platinum blonde wig to complete the costume.