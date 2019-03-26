Olivia Buckland Flaunts Curves In Nude Bikini In New Instagram Photo After Being Body-Shamed

Olivia Buckland is enjoying some sun-filled days during her Barbados getaway, evidence of which she has been sharing with her legion of Instagram fans. However, not everything is sunshine and rainbows on her Caribbean vacation. As The Daily Mail recently pointed out, the TV personality and model was body-shamed by a beach vendor who said she needed to lose weight.

However, the 25-year-old British model didn’t let the unpleasant encounter get in the way of how she feels about herself. On Tuesday, the former Love Island alum took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a barely-there nude bikini that puts her curvaceous figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the reality TV star is standing on the steps of a pool ladder rocking the two-piece that consists of a triangle top that ties behind her neck, accentuating her cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of skimpy bottoms that sit high on her frame, drawing attention to her wide hips and small waist. As the tag in her post indicated, her two-piece is courtesy of Ezili Swimwear.

The influencer is holding a tropical drink in one hand while she holds onto the ladder with the other. She is wearing a pair of Ray-Ban shades to protect her eyes from the glare while flashing a big smile at the camera.

Her blonde locks are in a middle part and down, with various wet strands falling onto her shoulders. Also visible in the photo are her several tattoos, including on her thighs, forearm, and a large one of her sternum.

The post, which Buckland shared with her almost 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 38,000 likes and over 120 comments in about one hour of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks and share their admiration for the reality star.

“You are cute, fit and everything between,” one user wrote.

“Olivia, you are beautiful. I follow you since Love Island and I think you deserve this and more,” another one chimed in.

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Buckland took to her Twitter to vent about the experience of being called “fat” by a jet ski vendor who told her she needed to lose weight and go back to looking like she used to.

“Wish I had gave him a good earful but I was so shocked I walked away. Oh well. Sometimes life will show you these kind of people & you just gotta take a breath & turn the other cheek, my apparent bigger ass cheek at that,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.