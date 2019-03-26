‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Danielle Herrington Strikes Sexy Pose In Skimpy Silver Bikini

The release of this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue is fast approaching, but while it doesn’t hit the stands, fans can have access to several sneak peaks from the different shootings on the magazine’s official Instagram page.

On Tuesday, SI took to their certified account to share a super sexy video of their very own 2018 cover girl, Danielle Herrington. The curvy model was seen donning a skimpy silver bikini that could barely contain her assets as she splashed around the beach in Costa Rica during her shooting for this year’s issue. She sat on the black sand with one knee up while the other was tucked under her thigh, and she leaned back, allowing for her long, dark curls to cascade freely down her back.

Danielle put her best modelling skills to work as she stroke several poses, and proved why she’s such a professional by remaining completely focused when a small wave came crashing on to her. The natural beauty gazed at the camera seductively while slightly shifting her body, with photographer James Macari praising her skills and encouraging her from behind the lens.

Danielle and some of her fellow Sports Illustrated models headed to Costa Rica this year to shoot for the spread, and according to their Instagram tags, they stayed at Casa Chameleon Hotels on the beautiful Nicoya Peninsula.

Fans of the annual SI issue will recognize the 25-year-old as last year’s cover girl, an honor that she has often gushed about, deeming it a “game changer” for her modelling career. Danielle went on to star in other major campaigns, such as for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

“So many amazing things have happened to me this year but this was the game changer! This has been a dream come true.”

“Proud to be @si_swimsuit ‘s 3rd Black Woman on the cover and have this as my first cover! Grateful to work with a team that supports beautiful women with curves. THANK YOU @mj_day @si_cstone @ja_neyney @darcieburroughs and everyone who had a part in this! Also, @tyrabanks you had me SHOOK when you revealed the cover to me! Thank you so much!” she wrote on her Instagram.

Many new faces, including former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and former New England Patriots cheerleader Camille Kostek, have been added to the roster of gorgeous women posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, whose release date has been pushed from February to May, as reported by USA Today.