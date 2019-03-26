Miley Cyrus Drives Instagram Wild In Super-Tight Pink Mini Dress

Just days after driving her 89.5 million Instagram followers wild with near-nude snaps, Miley Cyrus is back on social media. On March 26, 2019, a morning update from the “Wrecking Ball” singer took a decidedly pink turn.

Wearing a skin-tight mini dress with matching, elbow-length gloves, Miley is standing in what appears to be a deserted road setting. The breeze from background wind turbines appears to be blowing Cyrus’ thigh-high dress to the side, but her gaze is firm. Likewise, is the grip on a golden, quilted Chanel bag. The caption references the “purse” twice, although Cyrus makes it clear that fans “can’t touch” it.

Within 12 minutes of being posted, the picture had racked up over 81,000 likes. Comments poured in quickly, and one, in particular, stood out.

“Miley you are my love. My mistress. My crush. You may call it whatever you want. But i love you with any style and phase and in any condition. Unlike some other guys who would leave you just because you try to be yourself.”

The comment comes as somewhat humorous given that Cyrus couldn’t be farther from abandonment. Christmas 2018 saw Miley marry Liam Hemsworth in a low-key wedding, with full coverage of the nuptials from The Sun.

With a style that’s channeled grunge punk, bubblegum pop, and now a more demure look, this singer is a veritable carousel of lookbooks. The Chanel presence seems noteworthy though, especially given recent posts. Earlier this week, Miley updated her Instagram from a pool setting. The skimpy bikini left little to the imagination, but chunky jewelry showed the French fashion house’s bangles.

While comments to both pictures seem largely focused on Cyrus’ sex appeal, the captions themselves continue to point towards this singer’s greatest love – music. “Snatching the crown” may well be a reference to the regal headwear often mentioned by Nicki Minaj on her Queen album. The swimwear post may see Miley gazing into the lens, but once again, the caption is all about the music.

With tracks like “Malibu” and “Rainbowland,” Miley’s most recent Younger Now album has a throwback feel. Void of sexually suggestive lyrics and with a focus on inner peace and love, it is likely that the record is a reflection of Cyrus’ maturity. Hannah Montana is no more.

That said, this star isn’t above showing a little flesh. March 2019 has offered fans multiple nude appearances from Cyrus, although something about this girl’s posts feels distinctly “non-Kardashian.”

None of Miley’s recent social media posts particularly accentuate her recent marriage – perhaps something that her male fans welcome.