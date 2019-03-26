Paris Jackson Films Herself Smoking From Bong After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, posted a controversial video of herself smoking from a bong on her Instagram story this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Paris Jackson took to social media at 4:20 a.m. to share a video of herself using a lighter to spark a bong as a friend can be heard encouraging her in the background. The friend could possibly by Paris’ beau, Gabriel Glenn, a muscian who plays in the band The Soundflowers.

In the video, Paris is seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, rocking a hoop ring in her nose, and a full face of makeup, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. She has her hair parted to the side as it falls around her when she bends down to smoke from the bong.

The video comes just one week after Jackson allegedly attempted suicide. TMZ reported that MJ’s daughter was rushed to the hospital after she cut her own wrists at her home.

The outlet reveals that Paris was released to her team, who told the hospital that they would be taking Jackson to another hospital for treatment. However, Paris never headed back to the hospital, and was seen on a date night with her boyfriend just hours later.

Paris Jackson was said to be struggling emotionally following the release of Leaving Neverland, a documentary in which two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, detailed the alleged and horrific sexual abuse they claim to have suffered at the hands of her father, Michael Jackson.

Paris denied the suicide attempt reports, calling them lies and claiming that the reports were made up by the media, who were angry that they didn’t get the reaction they wanted from her following Leaving Neverland‘s airing on HBO earlier this month.

However, MJ’s family has released a statement in defense of the late King of Pop, claiming that the documentary was untrue, and that Wade Robson in particular, was lying about the sexual abuse he claims to have suffered.

“For 20 years, Wade Robson denied in court and in numerous interviews, including after Michael passed, that he was a victim and stated he was grateful for everything Michael had done for him. His family benefited from Michael’s kindness, generosity and career support up until Michael’s death. Conveniently left out of Leaving Neverland was the fact that when Robson was denied a role in a Michael Jackson themed Cirque du Soleil production, his assault allegations suddenly emerged,” Jackson’s estate said in a statement to Variety.

