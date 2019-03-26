Are Tom Sandoval And Tom Schwartz Still Feuding With Lisa Vanderpump’s Daughter, Pandora Sabo?

The Toms were previously frustrated with her involvement with TomTom.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were upset to find out that Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Sabo, was extremely involved in the creation of the cocktail menu of TomTom before the restaurant opened last summer.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Schwartz met with Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, who informed them that Sabo had submitted ideas for drinks. Right away, Sandoval expressed his frustration and at one point, he questioned why Vanderpump and Todd would involve him and Schwartz if they weren’t going to let them play a role in the menu.

After the episode aired, Sabo took to Twitter, where she defended her qualifications after Sandoval wondered if she was the right person for the job.

Although things were tense at the time the episode aired, Sandoval has since revealed that he and Sabo are now in a good place with one another.

“I think Pandora’s great. I love Pandora,” Sandoval told The Daily Dish during a recent interview. “I’ve known her for a really long time.”

“I think it was just initially a confusion because we were told that we’d be in charge of the bar cocktail menu, and then it’s like when that changes, it was obviously — it brought some disappointment. But we worked it out, we figured it out, and we’re great,” he continued.

During last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Sandoval and Schwartz were seen opening their restaurant to the public with their co-stars, including Vanderpump, and their partners, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, respectively.

Continuing on to The Daily Dish, Sandoval said that because Vanderpump is so busy with her many business ventures, including her new restaurant in Las Vegas, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, her dog rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs, and her roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Sabo often picks up the slack.

“Well, Pandora, she does a lot for Lisa. Lisa’s obviously very busy. She travels all the time, she’s shooting different shows, she runs a lot of restaurants,” Sandoval said. “She’s kind of like Lisa when Lisa’s not around, in a sense.”

Sabo has been seen frequently on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules but does not have a full-time role on either show.

To see more of Sandoval, Schwartz, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.