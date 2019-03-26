Lorena Rae Wears Nothing Underneath A Bathrobe In New Pic

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media. The hottie recently took to her Instagram account and titillated her 1.5 million fans and followers by posting a new snap, one in which she left almost nothing to the imagination for her viewers.

In the pic, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend could be seen wearing a gray bathrobe which she loosely tied around her waist. In the process, she revealed her well-toned thighs and bare torso to set pulses racing. Lorena wore her hair severely straight, held her phone in her hands, and clicked a mirror selfie.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Soho House New York — a hotel and a members’ club in Manhattan. Within three hours of having been posted, the picture garnered more than 86,000 likes and 537 comments.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Lorena is the sexiest model alive, while a female fan said that Lorena is the most beautiful model that she has ever seen. The latter commenter also wrote that she is grateful to Lorena for providing “endless inspiration” to her fans and followers.

Other fans, per usual, showered the 24-year-old model with various complimentary words and phrases, including “extremely hot,” “incredibly sexy,” “too much hotness in one picture,” and “breathtakingly beautiful.” One of her fans asked Lorena out on a date, while another one went a step beyond that — asking the beautiful model to marry him.

Prior to posting her most recent picture, Lorena wowed her fans by posting a new snap from the cover of Grazia Australia, wherein she could be seen wearing a printed jacket with no shirt or bra beneath it — a move which allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her enviable cleavage. In terms of her aesthetics, Lorena let her brunette hair down, applied some coral blush to accentuate her cheekbones, and opted for a nude-colored lipstick.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the picture was captured in Wanaka, New Zealand, and she thanked the magazine’s team for taking her to such a beautiful location for the photo shoot.

Although it seems like models do not get any time to read the comments on their pictures, Lorena recently revealed that she reads the comments, adding that models can take negative comments to heart.

In her interview with Grazia Australia, Lorena also said that since she shares a lot of her personal life on social media, there isn’t a lot of room for rumors.