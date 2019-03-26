Cameron Diaz Feels ‘So Much Better About Everything’ Now That She’s Married To Benji Madden ‘People’ Reports

After four years of marriage, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are still head over heels for one another.

The actress and Good Charlotte rocker have notoriously flown under the radar since they tied the knot back in January of 2015, making very few public appearances with one another. But just because they are not seen out and about all the time does not mean that they’re not incredibly happy with each other. A source close to the famous pair tells People that since her marriage to Benji, Cameron has been happier than ever.

“Cameron feels so much better about everything since she married Benji. She had many years of dating high profile hunks. She found a different kind of man in Benji. He is her equal and respects her.”

The source goes on to share that now, Diaz is living the life that she always wanted, one that involves little time in the spotlight.

“The quiet life she lives now with Benji, she wanted for a long time,” she insider revealed.

As fans know, the pair had a whirlwind romance, getting married just seven short months after they began dating. Prior to Madden, Diaz was linked to a number of A-list celebrities like Alex Rodriguez, Matt Dillon, Justin Timberlake, and Jared Leto. But Madden seems to have brought out a new side in his wife as she is now shifting from acting to a wellness ambassador.

Blind Item Revealed — Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden https://t.co/q2NZTprh6j pic.twitter.com/9WeV855tR9 — The Gossip Life (@1TheGossipLife1) April 11, 2018

According to IMDB, the last movie that Diaz starred in was Annie in 2014 — the year before she got married. Since then, the actress has laid low in her film career but she has since released a book titled The Longevity Book in 2016. That book was a sequel to her 2013 wellness book, The Body Book.

Just last year, People shared a similar report about Diaz and how her relationship with Benji has changed her. An insider revealed that Cameron has mad a wonderful life for herself and marriage suits her very well. Now, Cameron feels “very fulfilled” since Benji is by her side.

“He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him,” the insider said. “Cameron has never had a romance like this one where it is feels like even ground.”

The insider also goes on the reveal that Diaz has become a “new person” and at some point, she and Benji would like to start a family together though right now, they’re happy just enjoying each other’s company.