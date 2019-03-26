Kourtney Kardashian Goes Topless On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Mexico’

Kourtney Kardashian is working on some big projects and has grand things to share with the world. The fashion icon and socialite is preparing to launch her new beauty and lifestyle brand, Poosh, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In a recent social media update, Kourtney promised her fans that she’ll have something substantial to show for all of her entrepreneurial efforts later this week. In the meantime, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is keeping busy with lavish photo shoots, such as the one she just did for Vogue Mexico.

Kourtney is set to appear on the cover of the magazine’s April issue. According to the Vogue Mexico Instagram page, the TV personality has also given a very candid interview in which she opened up about the key to her success, both in her personal and professional life. While her fans will have to wait until next month to read the interview, both Kourtney and Vogue Mexico have just released a pair of steamy snapshots meant to offer a snippet of what they can expect to see in the April issue of the magazine.

Earlier today, Kourtney took to her Instagram page to share the sizzling snaps as a prelude to even more exciting things to come. In a post shared a few hours ago, the KUWTK star treated her massive following to a glimpse of the Vogue Mexico cover — a torrid snapshot for which she posed topless.

In the head-turning photo, the 39-year-old beauty dons very unique statement makeup that beautifully highlights her naturally pretty features. Sporting a vibrant shade of glimmering orange eyeshadow and a touch of shimmering pink lipstick, the reality TV star and entrepreneur looks fearless on the cover of Vogue Mexico.

A couple of hours later, Kourtney shared a second snap from her photo shoot for Vogue Mexico. In the snapshot, the fashionista cuts a glamorous figure in a sheer black chiffon dress, an extravagant piece adorned with a bounty of frills.

Wrapped in a sea of pleats and ruffles, the mother-of-three strikes a sultry pose as she gazes directly at the lens with an intense expression on her face. Her black see-through attire flashes a glimpse of the black bodysuit that Kourtney is wearing underneath.

Kourtney was the epitome of style and elegance in her latest Instagram post. The TV personality pulled back her long, raven tresses into a chic bun and wore natural-looking makeup that highlighted her delicate features.

The photo was also posted to the Vogue Magazine Instagram account, along with a lengthy quote in which the KUWTK star spilled the secret of her success.

“I never thought that I would become a benchmark in the world of business, fashion, and beauty. It was simply constant work that opened the way for me to develop and explore new facets in my life,” Kourtney was quoted as saying in the Instagram post.

“What I want to convey to my followers is that we are all capable of undertaking new challenges and leaving behind our fears,” continued the quote.

The same photo of Kourtney was shared to Instagram by Khloe Kardashian, who penned a heartfelt message for her sister in the photo caption.

“Kourt, I am so thrilled and proud of you for launching @poosh! This has been a passion project of yours!!” wrote Khloe. “Congratulations my sweet sister!!! I love you!!! Wow, you are so stunning!!” the Revenge Body host showed her admiration for her eldest sister.