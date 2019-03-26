Jussie Smollett Gets Support From ‘Empire’ Writers After Charges Are Dropped

Jussie Smollett has had all of the charges against him dropped by police, and Empire fans couldn’t be happier about the situation.

According to Page Six, Jussie Smollett came under fire after claiming that he had been the victim of a hate crime on the streets of Chicago back in January.

The actor said that two masked men had assaulted him, had used racist and homophobic slurs against him, and had dumped a chemical substance on him before putting a rope around his neck. Smollett got an outpouring of support, but it didn’t last long.

Police quickly accused the Empire star of faking the attack, and of planning the details out with his alleged attackers. Jussie became a social media joke and a staple in the media following the accusations, which later turned to criminal charges.

However, this week it was confirmed that all of the charges have been dropped, and that Smollett will not be heading to trial after all.

Following the announcement, the Empire writers’ official Twitter account showed some love for Jussie by retweeting a news article that revealed that charges had been dropped The account added “See y’all Wednesday,” with a winking face emoji added in for impact.

It looks like Smollett’s job on the Fox musical drama could be safe following this latest development, and his fans rejoiced at the news.

“I’m so excited for him! I knew he was telling the truth!” one social media user wrote following the news.

“I’m literally crying right now. Because I’m thinking is [this] real. I can believe my eyes…[can’t] wait to see you again Jussie Smollett #Real Fan,” another fan tweeted.

However, not everyone was so quick to forgive and forget. Another Twitter user pointed out that just because the charges were dropped, this doesn’t mean that Jussie is an innocent man. Said user pointed out that he may have still staged the attack.

“It doesn’t say he was telling the truth….he has to do community service. There are still so many questions.”

While the charges against Smollett being dropped are a good sign that he’ll get to keep his job on the TV series, it still remains to be seen if the cast and crew will want to face the backlash that would likely result from his return to the series.

Empire creator, Lee Daniels — who was outspoken in his support for Jussie Smollett after news that he had been a victim of a hate crime first broke — has yet to speak out on this latest development.