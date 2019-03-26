Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Celebrate His Birthday, Find Out What Kind Of Car He Bought Himself

He did it for his family.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett celebrated his 48th birthday earlier this week and as per the usual, they chronicled the celebration on Instagram.

In addition to sharing a video of the Vanderpump Rules star signing “Happy Birthday” to her fiancé with the help of several others, Emmett posted a clip showing off the newest addition to his fleet of vehicles, a white Cadillac Escalade.

“Happy birthday to me!” Emmett declared in his Instagram clip. “I bought me and the fam an Escalade.”

Around the same time, Emmett shared a photo of a cake made for him by his oldest daughter, London, which included a Barbie doll on top.

“[I] can’t believe how fast time goes by, just yesterday I was getting my driver license, graduating high school and making my first movie. I’m blessed every day,” Emmett gushed in the caption of his post. “Thank you to my children, mother [Leslee Strauss Emmett] and father, beautiful fiancé [Lala Kent] and amazing friends and family, Jenny, Lisa and Easton for always being there for me! Here’s to another year!”

Emmett and Kent arrived home in Los Angeles from a trip to Florida last week days ago and since arriving at their residence, Emmett has been sharing clips of the ongoing renovations at their home. As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Emmett and Kent were featured on an episode of Flipping Out months ago as they changed up the living space of their home.

Emmett and Kent have been together for over three years and have been engaged since September 1 of last year.

Although the couple can fill the Escalade up with his two kids, London and Rylee, from his previous marriage to Ambyr Childers for how, they will eventually be able to add one or two more kids to the vehicle. After all, Kent can’t wait to start a family with Emmett and hopes to do so soon after she and Emmett wed.

During an interview with Hollywood Life in December of last year, Kent opened up about her future wedding with Emmett and said they were planning to tie the knot sometime next year. Kent also said that while she hadn’t started planning her wedding yet, she was hoping to get the ball rolling soon on her upcoming nuptials.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.