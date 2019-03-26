Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Stefan Kiss, Will’s Rushed To The Hospital

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 27, reveal that there will be a ton of drama in Salem to get fans through the rest of the week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans could be seeing a brand new couple form in Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). The pair will share a very unexpected kiss this week that will leave fans feeling intrigued by what is going on between them.

Although Stefan and Gabi are currently enemies, they have a lot of passion toward one another. Perhaps the passion will soon be turned into romance and/or lust as the pair continue to face off against one another.

Of course, Stefan seems to have his sights set on Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) at the moment, but all of that could change if Chloe decides to get romantic with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) instead.

In addition, Bjorlin is said to be exiting the soap opera in the coming months, meaning that she and Stefan are likely doomed from the start, leaving an opening for the DiMera villain to catch feelings for another lucky lady, who could very likely be Gabi.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives viewers will see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) fall ill and be rushed to the hospital. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will likely be worried about the love of his life as he needs medical attention, and the pair won’t be able to stop themselves from questioning whether or not Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) had something to do with Will’s condition and hospitalization.

After all, Leo did promise that pain and suffering would be coming the way of the fan favorite couple, and it could mean that Will and/or Sonny are looking at some dark days ahead.

Meanwhile, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be insanely jealous when Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) begin planning their fake wedding in hopes of keeping Haley from being deported. Claire will turn to her mentor, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva), for help, and it seems that they’ll devise a plan to take Haley down for good.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah comforts Eric in his time of need. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/8aqS7785KH — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 16, 2019

All the while, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) will be furious when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) tells her that he’s basically being blackmailed by his stepbrother, Brady Black. Sarah may confront Brady about the situation, but unless she wants her boyfriend, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), to know she kissed his brother, Eric, she may need to stay quiet about the situation.

Fans can see more when Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.