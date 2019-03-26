‘The Young And The Restless’ Actor Jordi Vilasuso Bids Jason Canela Goodbye

The Young and the Restless will look different soon, and Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey, bid his on-screen brother farewell.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Jason Canela had announced that he will leave the show, ending his stint as Arturo Rosales. Canela initially signed a one year contract, and now he and Arturo will no longer be on the soap. The actor thanked several people for his wonderful time as part of the No. 1 CBS Daytime drama’s cast. Canela even admitted that Jack Abbott actor Peter Bergman turned out to be his favorite new friend from his run on the show.

Soap vet Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey Rosales on the show, wished his fellow Rosales brother a fond goodbye. He tweeted, “You are a gem of a human being. A true professional, you welcomed me to Y&R and made creating the Rosales family so fun and effortless, as if we knew each other since we were kids. I love the authenticity and light that you are and will continue to shine as you embark on the next chapter. Mi hermano 4 life!”

Canela replied to his co-star’s kind words. He wrote, “Appreciate the love hermano. Loved every second of working with you bro! We only have amazing moments to look forward to together as this is the beginning of a brotherhood that like you said, feels as if we have known each other since we were kids.”

Fans replied with messages of support. Viewers said they would miss seeing Arturo on the sudser they watch every day, and that they enjoyed his time portraying one of the Rosales family.

On the show, the Rosales brothers shared a contentious relationship because of Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) — Rey’s wife. The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap revealed that on today’s show, Rey punched his brother after learning that Arturo and Mia recently slept together.

Since new head writer Josh Griffin took over for former executive producer and head writer Mal Young, the storylines have changed. Before Griffin took over, viewers did not get the sense that Arturo and Mia slept together during the blizzard. However, newly revealed flashbacks last week showed that Arturo went back to Mia’s after leaving, and that they engaged in amorous behavior while Rey and Sharon (Sharon Case) shared a hotel room. There, Rey would stay faithful to his marriage vows.

Vilasuso and Canela shared a much closer relationship off screen, as evidenced by Vilasuso’s sweet parting message. Yesterday, in his announcement, Canela assured Y&R viewers that others in the Rosales family would remain in Genoa City to continue stirring up the drama. Mia has certainly caused issues with Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Lola (Sasha Calle) should still have her job at Abby’s new restaurant when she fully recovers from her liver transplant. Plus, Rey is getting support and romance from Sharon (Sharon Case). It seems like the current storylines will continue to feature some of the remaining Rosales family, even as Canela’s absence means that Arturo will leave soon.