County Declares Measles State Of Emergency, Bans Unvaccinated Minors

In response to an outbreak of measles, authorities in Rockland County, New York, declared a countywide state of emergency on Tuesday that bans from public places anyone that is under the age of 18 and not vaccinated against the illness.

The ban will become effective at midnight on Wednesday and will continue for 30 days or until the unvaccinated person is inoculated against measles, mumps and rubella, WNBC reported.

As of Tuesday morning, 151 confirmed cases of the highly-contagious disease have been reported. The outbreak has also affected residents of Spring Valley, New Square, and Monsey. WLNY reported that because the county is so small, exposure to the disease could occur in just about any public place.

Health officials advised anyone who is sick with a rash, fever, or red, watery eyes to avoid any contact with the public. Furthermore, the Rockland Health Department also encouraged anyone with these symptoms to contact their physician or a local clinic before visiting to prevent exposing others to the the illness.

Rockland County authorities also urged citizens to be current with their MMR vaccinations to help control the spread of the disease. The Rockland Health Department is reportedly working with officials to offer free vaccines to help curb the spread of the illness.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day is scheduled to give a press conference at 2 pm with Sheriff Louis Falco, County Attorney Thomas Humbach and local health professionals, according to WLNY.

Measles outbreaks have been occurring in New York since October of last year. This particular outbreak has infected more individuals and has lasted longer than any other outbreak, according to ABC News reported. The majority of reported cases appear to be among children of Orthodox Jewish families. Incidentally, the vaccination rate among those families is below 95 percent.

Measles is one of the most the most contagious viruses on earth, according to the Rockland Countywebsite. It is airborne, spread through coughing and sneezing, but individuals can catch it just by being in the same room with an infected person. Individuals with compromised immune systems, such as the young, the elderly and pregnant women, are particularly vulnerable to the illness.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes followed by small, white spots that appear in the mouth. Usually within a week, a rash will develop and cover most of the body. Serious complications include pneumonia and brain swelling. While not common, death can result from the disease.