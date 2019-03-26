WWE News: Rob Gronkowski Called ‘A Hot Piece Of Garbage’ On ‘Raw’

While former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski — often simply referred to as “Gronk” — may have called it quits with pro football, it seems some fans aren’t too pleased about his decision. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday, March 24, Gronkowski announced that he was retiring from the National Football League, in a touching message posted to his Instagram account.

It’s not entirely clear what Gronk is planning to do now that he’s no longer playing for the Patriots. Some have speculated that he may try to pivot toward a career in Hollywood — a move which has panned out for some ex-football players, including Terry Crews and Carl Weathers — while others think that Rob might try his hand at professional wrestling.

While Gronk hasn’t confirmed his career plans one way or another, there may be some truth to a professional career in wrestling. As reported by The Boston Globe, Rob was the subject of conversation on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, though not in the way you might think.

On last night’s episode of Raw, Lio Rush (full name Lionel Gerard Green) took aim at Gronkowski. While laying down some smack on Finn Bálor, Rush took a moment to fire a few shots at Gronkowski.

WWE star insults Rob Gronkowski during event at TD Garden https://t.co/NtR2lVquxD #7News pic.twitter.com/Dhv3LidXqC — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 26, 2019

“You should have just quit while you were ahead,” Rush taunted Bálor. “You really should have. Now you’re going to be forced to leave the game as a beaten, broken, hot piece of garbage like Rob Gronkowski.”

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw was filmed at the TD Garden in Boston, and it didn’t take long for the audience to chime in, as they booed Lio Rush for the insults he hurled.

Boston did NOT appreciate Lio Rush’s shot at Gronk pic.twitter.com/2mcxEso0q9 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 26, 2019

Of course, it’s not entirely clear if Lio was laying down the insults in an attempt to set up a potential storyline for Gronk down the line. As TMZ notes, while Rob is by no means a WWE wrestler, one of his best friends, Mojo Rawley (who used to play for the Green Bay Packers), has been trying to convince Gronk to pivot his career and enter the world of professional wrestling.

While Gronk has yet to announce what he plans to do next, it is worth noting that he is a big fan of wrestling, and he even made a brief appearance at Wrestlemania 33 back in 2017. During the pre-show, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal began to taunt Rob, who was sitting ringside at the event. This prompted Gronk to enter the ring, where he got physical by shoving Mahal. Gronk’s good pal, Mojo Rawley, went on to defeat Mahal and win the match.