Michael B. Jordan To Star In The ‘Highlander’-esque ‘Methuselah’ About The Biblical Figure

Michael B. Jordan has been taking the industry by storm in the last few years with incredible performances in blockbusters films. Deadline now reports that Jordan will be in a long-awaited film, Methuselah, where he will play an age-less man.

Michael B. Jordan started in the industry as a child actor, as per his IMDb page, with roles in the football drama Friday Night Lights and the Indie superhero film Chronicle. Since then, Jordan’s been making great choices in movies like Fruitvale Station. His claim to fame arrived in the Rocky spinoff Creed, where he revitalized the franchise with a completely new character, even resulting in the sequel Creed II. Jordan solidified his star status when he was cast as the villain for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, where he stole the show. Jordan has wisely supplemented this rise to fame by creating his own production company as well, Outlier Society, which will be heavily involved in most of his starring projects going forward.

According to Deadline, Jordan has now replaced many top-tier Hollywood stars who were at one time associated with Methuselah, such as Will Smith or Tom Cruise, to secure the leading role. The film, to be produced by Warner Bros., has been in development for over 10 years, as per Slash Film.

(L-R) Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Zinzi Evans, and Ryan Coogler attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Methuselah is in reference to the Biblical figure who is said to have lived for over 900 years. As per Encyclopedia Brittanica, the figure has connections to or is related to major figures in Christian history, starting from Adam and Eve, and is noted as being the grandfather of Noah, of Noah and the Ark. Methuselah was at one time portrayed by Anthony Hopkins in the 2014 film Noah, directed by Darren Aronofsky, and starring Russell Crowe as Noah.

The new film, Methuselah, is said to be focusing on the character and his journey through time. Most notably, his survivals skills and amassing of knowledge, languages, skills, and expertise that’s enabled him to survive for so many years. The screenplay of Methuselah has been looked over by many writers in Hollywood, with Zach Dean still attached. The latest writer to take a crack at the story is said to have been Tony Gilroy, as per Variety, who has written the screenplays for films such as the Bourne franchise, Michael Clayton and has even directed The Bourne Legacy and Michael Clayton.

No release date has yet been set for Methuselah.