‘Southern Charm’ Stars Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Reunite With Their Kids, Is She Still Dating Hunter Price?

The ex-couple is in the midst of a custody battle.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel attended a party together for their daughter Kensington over the weekend.

According to a report from All About the Tea on March 26, the former Southern Charm couple, who parted ways shortly after their 3-year-old son Saint Julien’s birth in November 2015, was back together over the weekend to celebrate Kensington’s fifth birthday with family and friends.

In a photo shared by the outlet, Dennis and Ravenel were seen posing alongside one another as Dennis carried their son on her hip. Meanwhile, their daughter, the birthday girl, sat in front of them with her birthday hat on.

Although Dennis didn’t share a photo of herself and Ravenel on her page, she did post an image of herself before the event, which revealed she was wearing a white outfit and light blue blazer.

As Southern Charm fans well know, Dennis and Ravenel have been locked in a bitter custody battle over their two kids ever since Dennis filed for full custody at the end of last year. As some may recall, Dennis did so after learning Ravenel had been arrested on charges of a sexual assault against their former nanny, Dawn Ledwell.

Throughout the custody battle, Dennis and Ravenel have accused one another of drug use, among other things.

In other Southern Charm news, Dennis has been dating former America’s Got Talent contestant Hunter Price for the past few months. As Dennis’ Instagram audience surely saw, the mother of two went public with Price in January of this year by sharing a photo of the two of them with a black heart emoji in her caption.

Although Dennis hasn’t shared any new photos of herself and Price on Instagram in recent weeks, she gushed over him in a series of posts last month after celebrating her first Valentine’s Day with the singer.

“[I] didn’t think I’d smile like this again but there you are,” she wrote.

With another post, she included a clip of Price singing.

“Watching you is all that I can do,” she said in the caption.

During last year’s Season 5 reunion, Dennis spoke backstage about her dating life and suggested she hadn’t yet found anyone.

“I’m dating casually,” she said. “It’ll be a while, I think though, because they’re gonna be the father figure that will come into my kids’ lives. I’m gonna be real picky with that.”

Southern Charm Season 6 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this spring.