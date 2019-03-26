Nina Adgal Goes Braless & Underwear-Free In Racy Photo Shared By ‘Maxim’ To Mark Her 27th Birthday

Nina Agdal is turning 27 today, March 26, and Maxim couldn’t let the occasion go by unnoticed. On Tuesday, the magazine took to its verified Instagram page to share a sizzling snapshot featuring the Danish beauty in which she leaves barely nothing to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and former Maxim cover girl is donning a brown jacket, which is worn unzipped and open at the front, leaving her chest exposed. The front part of the jacket is positioned strategically as to cover the model’s breasts, while still showing quite a bit of skin.

Agdal teamed her jacket with a pair of relaxed relaxed jeans featuring leather crossed embroidered along the legs, which she sits rather low on the model’s frame, showing that she is not wearing any underwear under it. She has a black leather belt around its loops, giving the whole look a “bad girl” vibe. The way she is posing — with her hands in her pockets while leaning against the wall — further adds to that vibe.

Agdal has her blonde tresses dramatically swept to the side and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade over her shoulders and onto her bare chest. The model is wearing black eyeliner on her top and lower lids, as well as some shadow that makes the gray of her eyes stand out. She is gazing intently at the onlooker with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 862,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 7,800 likes and over 4o comments in about three hours of having been posted, proving to the a hit with fans. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to point out how sexy Agdal looks in this particular shot, as also to wish her a happy birthday.

“Hope you have a great celebration of your life day, may you experience many more,” one user wished her.

“Shared bdays. Aries queens,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile on her own Instagram page, Agdal shared a throwback photo of herself in a skimpy pink bikini to announce that the week of her birthday was here. She also added that she will be heading to “paradise” in a few days, though she didn’t specify where she will be celebrating her 27th birthday.

As The Daily Mail has noted, Agdal has been dating Jack Brinkley-Cook — son of iconic former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christie Brinkley — for the past 18 months following her split from Leonardo DiCaprio.