Lisa Vanderpump Hints At Quitting ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: ‘My Life Is Kind Of Full’

Lisa Vanderpump might be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after filming on the series’ ninth season is complete.

During a new interview, the Los Angeles restauranteur, who is set to open a new bar and restaurant in Las Vegas next month, opened up about her busy schedule and suggested that her plate was more than full with her restaurant businesses, her humanitarian efforts, and her role on Vanderpump Rules.

“Between the dog rescue center, we’ve opened a sanctuary in China [where] we’ve just taken 300 dogs out of the cages they’ve been in for three years not being able to move and I opened a sanctuary there, so I choose to focus on that,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly magazine on March 26.

“We’ve opened TomTom, which has been a lot of work and I’m opening in Vegas next week, so again, my life is kind of full,” she explained.

In addition to the things mentioned, Vanderpump is also in production on a new series, which will reportedly be based out of her animal rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs. As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Vanderpump Dogs has been at the center of the drama throughout the ninth season of the show and many believe Puppy Gate was launched in an effort to set Vanderpump up to star in the new show.

Also during the Us Weekly interview, Vanderpump said that she wasn’t sure if she would participate in the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion because she “can’t really deal with the minutia.”

Throughout Season 9, Vanderpump has been accused of pushing a negative story about her co-star, Dorit Kemsley, who gave away a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. As fans have seen, the dog, a chihuahua named Lucy, ended up at a shelter in Los Angeles before it was chipped and returned to Vanderpump Dogs, much to Vanderpump’s dismay. However, when it comes to the allegations of a setup against her, Vanderpump has denied enlisting the help of Teddi Mellencamp, through Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard, to tell others about what had happened to the dog.

The Puppy Gate scandal is ongoing on the show and ultimately resulted in the cast being estranged from Vanderpump.

To see more of Vanderpump and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.