‘Playboy’ Vixen Rachel Cook Takes Sultry Dip In Pool, Flaunting Serious Cleavage

Playboy vixen Rachel Cook sure knows how to wow her fans with steamy pics and videos of herself that she shares to Instagram, and today’s snap is no different. The model took a sultry dip in a crystal-blue pool while rocking a skintight bikini that showed off some major cleavage.

The brunette bombshell gave a broad smile to the camera as she bounced in and out of the pool. Cook shared that her fun trip to Mexico City was coming to an end, but as her devoted fans know, the worldwide traveler will likely be off on another adventure soon.

She wore a red and white striped bikini with thin, sexy straps that gave a glimpse of her toned arms, and her buxom chest was on full display. Cook wore her chestnut-colored hair in playful, pigtail-style braids that sat adorably on her sun-kissed shoulders. She wore a hint of makeup, letting her natural, flawless features shine through — and emphasized her plump pout with a dab of rosy lip gloss.

The Maxim model wore just a few accessories with the skimpy attire. She chose a delicate, on-trend necklace that put the focus on her chest, a focus that was further emphasized by her leaning up against the side of the pool.

While vacationing on this latest tropical escape, Cook has taken the time out to show off her insane physique in various outfits and poses. Over the weekend, the gorgeous model showed off her stunning body by rocking a body-hugging sports bra in black, and a coordinating wrap-style skirt that featured a leopard print pattern.

In another snap, her bronze skin sparkled in the light which peeked through a nearby tree. She topped the look off with a black beanie that covered her wavy hair, the hat lending a unique look to the daring outfit. Cook gave the camera a sizzling stare while she playfully tugged at her skirt, pulling it up so that her voluptuous thighs had some time in the spotlight.

Cook also shared a jaw-dropping snap to her Instagram Story as well. The model went fully nude for the shoot, rocking nothing but an oversized hat. She let her skin shine by the light of a setting sun. She pulled her legs up to cover her most delicate assets, and positioned her arms to cover her bust — while still showing off her ample cleavage.

Fans of Cook will be keeping a watchful eye on the model’s social media to see where she will travel to next — and to glimpse which sexy, revealing outfits she will choose to model in the future.