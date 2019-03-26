‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Proves The Great Victor Newman Can Do It All

It’s no secret that fans adore The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden, who portrays the iconic Victor Newman in Genoa City. The actor is incredibly engaging with fans on his social media accounts, and they love him all the more for it.

Yesterday, Braeden took to Instagram and Twitter to ask fans what he forgot. The Y&R actor was at the grocery store shopping. Inevitably his alter ego Victor Newman would be hard pressed to grab a cart and check items off the grocery list, but he might if Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked him nicely. Then again, Victor would probably hire somebody to buy the food for him.

One candid shot showed Braeden pushing a buggy filled with water, bread, and vegetables. He walked near the yogurt aisle and wondered if he forgot something. Then, in a tweet, the actor shared a picture of himself checking out the nutrition label on a container of yogurt. Did he actually forget something during his shopping trip? It seems unlikely that he did, considering he had so much fan help.

After Braeden asked if he forgot something, one fan had a helpful response.

“Your leather jacket. It’s cold up here in Chicago right now & I know Genoa City ain’t too far from us.”

Another follower asked, “Did you have a grocery list? I guess you did have it in your head.”

Many fans chimed in telling the actor how handsome he looked in his casual jeans and sneakers, which he paired with a tight black T-shirt. They also appreciated seeing the star eating right because they hope to see him as Victor on Y&R for many years to come. Not surprisingly, many fans were jealous of the grocery store’s other patrons since they had daytime royalty in their midsts.

According to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap, today Victor welcomed Nikki back home to the Ranch after her harrowing time in prison. When J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) ended up alive, Christine (Lauralee Bell) had no grounds to keep the women in jail. Victor gifted Nikki with a beautiful piece of jewelry to show his love and appreciation of her. Together, they worried about Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and all she’d gone through with J.T., and they vowed to help make sure that Victoria recovers and thrives after this challenging year.

They did not, however, take a trip to the grocery store to stock up on necessities after Nikki’s absence. Braeden knows that life does not always imitate art.