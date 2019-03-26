Lori Loughlin And Others May Face Jail Time In College Scandal Case

Legal experts disagree on whether judge will make an example of the affluent defendants.

The parents who allegedly bribed their children’s way into have the possibility of seeing jail time if convicted, according to legal experts.

Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman and the other parents accused are affluent and will most likely be able to afford the best of legal representation. They are also most likely first-time offenders, two factors which usually lead to probation in similar cases.

They are changed with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, a count that carries up to 20 years in prison, but typically not the “type of offenses for which a judge would put people in jail” former federal prosecutor Jacob Frenkel told the Associated Press.

Former assistant U.S. attorney Jeffrey Cramer agreed, saying that most parents in this situation would get a fine and community services.

Cramer told the AP that the difficult part for the judge hearing the case would be that most of the accused, had they known that breaking the law would carry a $200,000 penalty and community service, may deem it worth it to get their child into an elite university.

“You cannot have a criminal justice system where at the end of the day,” he told the AP, “the crime was worth doing.”

With the federal judge setting the bail for Huffman and Loughlin at $250,000 and $1 million according to Forbes, it is clear the charges are not to be taken lightly.

Ilene Jaroslaw is a former federal prosecutor who is now a white-collar defense attorney. She has a hard time believing that a judge will be sympathetic to the defendant’s plight due to their economic privilege.

“I expect that you’re going to see a number of these people spend some time in jail to send a message,” she told the AP.

That message being, New York defense lawyer Mathew Galluzo told the AP, is “you can get away with anything if you have money.”

The high-profile case has caused a media frenzy, and the most famous of accused, Lori Loughlin, has already felt the repercussions of her alleged actions.

According to Forbes, Loughlin has been dropped by both the Hallmark Channel and Netflix’s Fuller House.

Defendants may choose to take the case to trial in an effort to exonerate themselves.

That would prove difficult with the secretly recorded conversations Rick Singer made with many of the defendants. He is the consultant at the heart of scandal who facilitated the alleged bribes. Singer confessed to racketeering conspiracy and other charges earlier in the month.

The U.S. Department’s investigation, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, compiled what the AP described as “mountains of evidence,” including emails, bank records and flight records.

“The defenses are about as viable as each of the benefiting kids making the varsity sports team,” Frenkel said.