Elisabeth Hasselbeck Claps Back At Former ‘The View’ Co-Star Rosie O’Donnell’s ‘Crush’ Comments

Elisabeth Hasselbeck clapped back at comments made by Rosie O’Donnell in the book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, wherein the comedienne revealed she had “a little bit of a crush” on her former The View co-star.

Entertainment Tonight reported that during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Hasselbeck clapped back at O’Donnell’s allegations. Variety reported that O’Donnell felt there were “underlying lesbian tones on both parts” regarding their friendship and working relationship.

“I’d like to be able to say that I didn’t, but I read that,” Hasselbeck responded. “I’ll be very honest. I read it and I immediately started praying. I think it can be addressed with both truth and grace.”

She continued by remarking that the comments made by O’Donnell were “disturbing and wrong,” and that they objectified women in the workplace. She also opined that if O’Donnell were a man, the statements she made could perhaps be considered as harassment. Hasselbeck also criticized O’Donnell’s observation that all female athletes that played traditionally male sports, such as softball or baseball, were “a little bit gay.” She noted that O’Donnell’s statement was a “stereotype” of female athletes, and was “unfair and untrue.”

Hasselbeck concluded her interview with Fox & Friends by hoping that she and O’Donnell might find a mutual peace.

O’Donnell did note that her “crush” on Hasselbeck was not sexual. Rather, the affection she felt for her co-host was more supportive than anything else. Hasselbeck famously left the series in May of 2007 after she and O’Donnell had an on-air fight about the Iraq War, the show going to the now-infamous split screen of their war of words.

“It felt like a lover breaking up,” O’Donnell said in the book, of her time on The View with Hasselbeck. “The fight that we had, to me as a gay woman, it felt like this: ‘You don’t love me as much as I love you.’ ‘I’ve taken care of you.’ ‘You have not.’ ‘How could you do that to me?’ ‘I didn’t do anything to you.'”

Since Hasselbeck left the series, the show has had several conservative hosts who provide a differing opinion on the series, getting back to the show’s original premise of different women from different walks of life with different opinions. Hasselbeck was originally let go from the series because the show was, at the time, becoming “too political.”

Following Hasselbeck’s departure from the series, Nicolle Wallace was hired as a conservative commentator. She lasted one season. Candace Cameron Bure followed, then Jedidiah Bila and now, Meghan McCain.

Hasselbeck was a member of The View cast for ten seasons, acting as the show’s mainstay conservative. She recently penned the book Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith & Freedom.