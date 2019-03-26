D.L. Hughley Says Dr. Dre Shouldn’t Apologize For Donating $70 Million To USC

Hughley defended the rapper against claims he 'pushed' his daughter to go to school, saying she should be happy he was wealthy enough to support her.

Comedian D.L. Hughley recently told TMZ that Dr. Dre’s daughter should be appreciative of the fact that he donated $70 million to the University of Southern California and “pushed” her to attend.

TMZ caught the comedian on camera at LAX and asked him about the criticisms the rapper faced after making an Instagram post gloating that his daughter “got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!” It was later revealed that Dr. Dre had donated a substantial sum of money to the school.

Hughley was adamant that Dre’s situation was not comparable with the college admissions bribery scandal.

“USC is the finest school in the land, it’s nothing like the college cheating scam,” he said.

“He didn’t cheat. He didn’t pay anyone to take her test, he didn’t pay anybody to say she was on a team, he gave $70 million. If you give $70 million to a school, your kids’ kids should be able to go there.”

He added that the father should not be condemned for giving money to the university — he should be proud.

“He’s a black man that came from Compton and worked his way up until he could give one of the finest institutions in the world $70 million.”

Dre – along with business partner Jimmy Iovine – donated their money to fund The Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation, which was established to encourage development in entrepreneurship, computer science and engineering, audio and visual design, and the arts, according to TMZ.

D.L. Hughley Says Dr. Dre Should Be Proud of USC Donation and His Daughter https://t.co/TQ4ICmVM5T — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2019

Dre recently took the post down after it was discovered his daughter Truly Young had made one of her own in which she wrote about her father pushing her to go to USC.

In Hughley’s opinion, being a parent is about “pushing your children to do things that you believe are better for them.”

He added that Dre should be proud of his daughter’s admission into USC and said that the issue of whether or not she wanted to go wasn’t important.

The performer continued, saying that after making a life for her and giving such so much to the school, Young should appreciate what her father’s done.

“You better go there and be quiet and be grateful.”

Hughley’s own daughter also attends the university, and he noted that he instilled into her the importance of working and studying hard to achieve her goals.

“Who knew that all I had to do was lie and bribe people?” Hughley said.

He ultimately didn’t see much difference in how both he and the rapper supported their children’s endeavors, even if in Hughley’s case, there was no substantial donation involved.