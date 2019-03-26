Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter-In-Law, Jamie, Flaunts Major Curves In Latest Instagram Snap

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter-in-law, Jamie Pilar Chapman, has brought the heat in her latest Instagram snap. The platinum blonde bombshell took to social media to show off her voluptuous curves, and fans went wild for the pic.

For the shot, the model rocked a cut-off tee shirt with the word “chill” across the front, showing off her chiseled midsection. She wore a pair of body-hugging, boy short-style underwear that allowed her to flaunt her curvaceous thighs and sprawling tattoos. As she munched on a bucket of delicious-looking popcorn, she gave off some seriously laid back, but glamorous vibes.

The model wore her honey-colored hair in large, bouncy curls that spilled over her shoulders. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer, and some neutral shadow topped off with a dark mascara that made her eyes pop. Jamie also rocked a rosy hue on her plump pout, and she smiled widely for the camera while enjoying her snack.

As Jamie’s mother-in-law, Beth, recently shared, Jamie joined the rest of her family in Kentucky while the famous bounty-hunting couple, Dog and Beth, wowed the crowd at the Lexington Comic and Toy collection. Beth took to Facebook to gush about how much she enjoyed seeing Leland, Jamie, and their son Cobie while enjoying the expo.

The family has been spending a lot of time together recently as Dog, Beth, and Leland have been working hard for the family-based business while trying to track down bounty-skipping bad guys for the cameras as they tape their latest reality series Dog’s Most Wanted, which will appear on WGN on a yet to be announced date.

Last week, Leland was in his home state of Alabama — where he lives with his wife — when he got a call that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department needed a hand in taking down a fugitive. Leland stepped in and offered his unique services, and they were able to locate the suspect and get him behind bars, as People Magazine shared.

The family has also rallied around the family matriarch, Beth, as she continues to fight for her life during her ongoing battle with throat and lung cancer. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Beth and Leland snapped an adorable selfie together while taking a quick break from their intense work, and Beth gushed about how proud she was of her stepson.

Beth shared that she had the best time with Leland, and thanked him for lending a helping hand to both herself and her husband while they rigorously worked to apprehend bad guys for their new show. Additionally, Leland took his young son, 18-year-old Cobie, along for the ride, getting him introduced to the family business.

Fans of the bounty-hunting family will be keeping a watchful eye out for the next update from the exciting gang.