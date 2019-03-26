Olivia Culpo Stuns In Gold Bikini In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Video On Instagram

The countdown for the release of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is on, and the magazine is using its verified Instagram page to tease fans. Late on Monday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took to the popular social media platform to share a video of Olivia Culpo addressing the public while rocking a barely-there bikini.

In the clip, the former Miss Universe is holding a camera in front of her face as she describes the scenery around her. The 26-year-old swimsuit model is rocking a bikini consisting of a gold triangle top that ties behind her neck, helping accentuate her busty figure for the shot. Olivia is wearing her signature bob swept to the side and down, styled in large, beach waves that cascade onto her shoulders and frame her face.

The model is wearing a thin sweep of black eyeliner on her top lid, paired with mascara and a touch of golden-brown shadow that deepens her gaze. She has a neutral color on her lips while bronzer highlights her cheekbones and helps contour her face.

In the video, Olivia addresses the camera, stating that she is shooting in the “most beautiful location,” as she turns the camera to the scenery, showing a gorgeous rocky beach down the cliff where she and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit crew are located.

“Have you ever seen anything so gorgeous,” she asks the fans in the clip.

The post, which Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared with its almost 2 million Instagram fans, was viewed about 100,000 times since having been posted last night, garnering more than 14,800 likes and nearly 100 comments. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the issue took to the comments section to praise Olivia’s beauty as well as the scenery.

“You are gorgeous, but yes it is a beautiful place,” one user wrote.

“You’re so attractive and adorable,” another one chimed in.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit previously pointed out, Olivia jetted off to Kangaroo Island in South Australia in late October to shoot her upcoming spread, which marked her second one for the issue.

“Everything I do is on a big level and there are so many eyeballs,” she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “I have to stay grounded. I go back to where I came from in Rhode Island, outside of all this glitz and glamour, and that always brings me back. I come from a very small community; my street is actually called Olivia Culpo Way. But my success is not what defines me at all.”