Alex Rodriguez Sent Sexy Texts Before J-Lo Engagement, ‘Playboy’ Playmate Says

The engagement of retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez and superstar singer/actress Jennifer Lopez has been a feel-good story so far this year. But now, a Playboy playmate is claiming that she received raunchy texts from the man known as A-Rod, not long before the engagement.

According to The Sun, English model Zoe Gregory claims that Rodriguez sent her below-the-belt photos, as well as requests for threesomes, in the weeks before his engagement to Lopez.

“J-Lo is amazing and she doesn’t deserve this,” Gregory told the newspaper. “While getting ready to marry her, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls.”

The outlet also published what Gregory says are WhatsApp messages Rodriguez sent to her, and described the former baseball player as “a needy, horny bloke.”

Shortly after the engagement, another former baseball player, Jose Canseco, alleged that Rodriguez had had an affair recently with Canseco’s former wife, Jessica Canseco. Per The Inquisitr, it was a charge that Canseco had made before, including in a book more than a decade before. Jessica later denied the charge to Page Six, describing Rodriguez as a longtime friend.

Following the Canseco rumors, Us Weekly quoted a friend of Lopez’s as stating that the actress “trusts” Rodriguez and added that “Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement on March 9, with Rodriguez presenting Lopez with a jaw-droppingly large engagement ring. People reported that when the two get married, their children — they each have two — will play major roles in the wedding ceremony.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the source told that magazine.

Rodriguez was considered a disgraced figure in baseball in the later years of his career, due mostly to his connection to performance-enhancing drugs. But the player’s reputation has improved in recent years, due mostly to his successful careers as a broadcaster and entrepreneur, as well as his high-profile relationship with Lopez.

Screwball, a documentary about the Biogenesis scandal in which Rodriguez was implicated, is set for release this Friday. That film ends with a photo of Rodriguez, Lopez, and Rob Manfred, the baseball commissioner who played a key role in Rodriguez’s suspension from the game.