Michigan Couple Claims They Captured A Ghost On Their Nanny Cam After Their Baby Turned Up With Scratches

'As soon as possible we’re out of here.'

A Michigan couple says that they captured a ghost on their nanny cam after being bedeviled by stomping, screaming, and other horrible noises, as well as their baby turning up with scratches on her face, Yahoo Lifestyle is reporting.

Heather Brough, 25, and her fiancé, Josh Higgins, 30, recently moved into Higgins’ mother’s rental property in Highland, Michigan. Not long afterward, they began hearing noises — stomping, laughing, what sounds like a man shouting. They even heard what sounded like screaming.

And then their infant daughter, Lily, started turning up with “deep, purple” scratches across her face.

The couple decided to install a so-called “nanny cam” — that is, a surveillance camera that monitors what’s going on in the baby’s room. Such cameras can be purchased for a few hundred dollars or less, and users can watch the feeds live on their computers and mobile devices.

What they captured shocked them to their cores — video footage supposedly shows a “spirit,” which they believe is male in form, approach Lily’s crib. Lily appears to stand up and take notice, and then the figure abruptly disappears.

Brough is certain she’s captured a ghost or poltergeist, and it’s doing harm to her baby.

“This is a spirit — I don’t know what its intentions are, but at this point it’s becoming physically harmful.”

The couple even thinks they know the identity of the malicious spirit. A few years before the couple moved in, an elderly woman had lived there. Unfortunately, she fell to the bottom of the stairs and died — what’s worse, she laid there dead for days until anyone realized something was amiss. After that, her “schizophrenic” brother moved in, and he lived there for a few years until he died.

Considering that the sounds coming from the supposed ghost are those of a male, and considering that the couple believes the figure they caught on their camera is male, they’ve concluded that they’re being haunted by the ghost of a schizophrenic man, perhaps amplified by the negative energy left by the elderly woman’s death.

And as The Daily Mail reports, the couple even brought in a paranormal investigator who confirmed that the house is indeed haunted.

ErikaWittlieb / Pixabay

With their daughter being physically harmed, and with an investigator having confirmed that their place is haunted, the couple wants out. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done, as moving takes time, planning, and money.