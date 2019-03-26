John Stamos Worried About Losing ‘Full House’ Money Amid Lori Loughlin Scandal, Per ‘Radar’

John Stamos is allegedly worried that he is going to be losing out on some big money from Full House royalties due to his co-star Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal.

According to Radar Online, John Stamos is worried that he is going to miss out on millions of dollars worth of royalties from the re-runs of Full House that play on multiple networks around the globe amid backlash of the scandal.

The show, which has since been rebooted as Fuller House for Netflix, is a fan favorite and is often shown on networks such as Nick At Nite, TBS, and Hallmark, and streams on Hulu.

Now the stars of the show, like John Stamos, Bog Saget, and Jodie Sweetin are worried about their paychecks being slashed due to Lori Loughlin’s bad judgement.

“[They] fear they are going to lose millions in lost royalties as the TV stations decide what to do with Fuller House following the college application scandal surrounding Lori,” an insider revealed.

“Who is going to want to watch her show anymore? And if the audience doesn’t tune in, stations will drop it which will cost the cast millions in lost revenues. What folks don’t understand is every time Full House airs anywhere in the world, John, Jodie, Bob, Lori and everyone else gets paid. She has potentially ruined that for everyone and it’s just not fair,” the source added.

As many fans already know, Lori Loughlin, who played John Stamos’ wife, Aunt Becky, on the show, was arrested earlier this month in connection with a huge college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly spent thousands of dollars to bribe test administrators and college coaches to help their daughters cheat on college entrances exams such as the ACT and SAT, and pretend to be recruited athletes in order to land them in USC.

Dozens of other wealthy parents were charged with the same crimes, including former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman. However, her husband, Shameless actor William H. Macy, was not indicted on any charges.

Following the scandal, Loughlin was fired from her jobs at the Hallmark Channel, which included starring in movies for the network, and on the popular TV series, When Calls The Heart.

She was also given the ax from the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix.

Lori Loughlin’s co-stars, such as John Stamos, have stayed mum on the college admissions scandal so far.