Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Love ‘Put To The Test’ In New Lifetime Movie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love will be “put to the test” in a new Lifetime movie that will serialize the couple’s first year of marriage reported Entertainment Tonight. The couple’s story will be told on the entertainment channel, focusing on their first year of marriage including their engagement and wedding day. This is the second film Lifetime has done on the royal couple since they announced their intent to wed in November 2017.

Lifetime shared the premise of the film, including images, on their official website.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, is the sequel to the 2018 Lifetime movie Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

The first film chronicled the courtship and love story between Prince Harry (Murray Fraser) and Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship. The film also depicted the lengths the couple went to keep their romance under wraps, and how they weathered media attention once their relationship and engagement was announced.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will continue the love story of newlyweds Harry (now played by Charlie Field) and Markle (now played by Tiffany Smith) as the curtain is pulled back on both the joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family during the couple’s first year of marriage.

The Lifetime biopic, as revealed in the press release, will also show the couple as they attempt to blend their families and cultures, reportedly putting their values to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring time-honored royal tradition and staying true to their modern beliefs.

Lifetime

The film will also star Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivan as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard and Bonnie Soper as Diana reported Lifetime.

The royal duo has had a whirlwind year. Shortly after their May nuptials, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shortly be moving out of the Kensington Palace cottage they have shared since their engagement and will move into Frogmore Cottage after renovations to the building are completed.

Markle was announced as patron of several different organizations since taking on the title of the Duchess of Sussex. In an Instagram post, the Royal Family revealed that Queen Elizabeth passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex; The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. Markle also became a patron of Smart Works and Mayhew.

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal will debut Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.