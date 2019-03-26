Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon’s TV Reunion On ‘The Morning Show’ Is Far From ‘Friends’ Sisterhood

The real-life besties will reunite for Apple+, but it won't be for laughs.

Jennifer Aniston is making a return to TV — and she’ll have her Friends sister by her side. The former NBC star will return to the small screen for the AppleTV+ series, The Morning Show, with a lead television role for the first time since her 10-season run on Friends wrapped up nearly 15 years ago.

Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon appeared at an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in California on Monday where the first footage of the buzzy new series was shown, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. But fans hoping for a funny Friends reunion between the two real-life pals may be in for a surprise. While the series was originally conceived and announced as a sitcom, the concept and tone shifted during the development process, TV Line reports. The Morning Show will examine the people and politics in the high-stakes morning news world. Witherspoon described the show as “a high-velocity thrill ride” and said she and Aniston will play “aspirational female characters.”

Still, it’s hard to unsee Aniston and Witherspoon as sisters. Friends fans know that Reese Witherspoon made a guest appearance on the Emmy-winning comedy back in 2000 in the Season 6 episode “The One With Rachel’s Sister.”

Just before she hit it big on the big screen with the Legally Blonde movie series, Witherspoon played Jill, the spoiled younger sister of Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, on Friends. In the memorable episode, Witherspoon’s Jill tried to seduce Ross (David Schwimmer). Reese Witherspoon returned to the NBC sitcom later that season for the episode “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry.”

The Morning Show: Everything you need to know https://t.co/MIamtBA4un — Harper's Bazaar UK (@BazaarUK) March 26, 2019

Reese Witherspoon later talked about her real-life friendship with Jennifer Aniston at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, according to Us Weekly. Witherspoon also credited her TV sister for “saving” her when she got stage fright in front of the live Friends audience nearly 20 years ago. Witherspoon said she had never been in front of a live audience and she panicked and totally froze. As the writers began yelling at her, Witherspoon explained that Aniston came to her rescue and told her it was okay to make mistakes.

Jennifer Aniston has long considered Reese Witherspoon a sister, even if their sisterhood started out as fictional. At the 2015 Academy Awards, Aniston told Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell, “Look at [Reese], she’s so cute. So pretty, she’s my little sister, even if she’s [just] my TV sister.”

Of course, considering that her chemistry with Reese Witherspoon is undeniable, it makes sense that Jennifer Aniston would take the leap back into television with her sister by her side. It just remains to be seen if fans can tune out their past as the Green sisters.

You can see Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on Friends in the video below.