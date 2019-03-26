Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Blonde Hair & A Cowboy Hat In New Photos While Dressed As Dolly Parton

Emily's channeling her inner Dolly in new photos and videos.

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her country side in a number of brand new photos and a video shared to her Instagram account this week. The stunning model and actress played dress-up during a recent trip to Texas and revealed in a March 26 upload as she donned a curly blonde wig and western wear that she was actually channeling country music legend Dolly Parton.

The new uploads showed the star rocking a black cowboy hat on top of her much lighter locks as she shot several very sultry looks to the camera. Emily was also revealing her assets in a bedazzled white bra and a matching white fringed skirt with a metallic silver coat over the top. She thanked Texas for its hospitality in the caption.

The star made sure she rocked the country look from head to toe by sporting a pair of snakeskin knee-high boots on her feet, though she didn’t reveal if her big dress-up session was for a big work project or just a fun fancy-dress party, which kept fans guessing in the comments section.

As she posed solo in the first two photos, a third showed Ratajkowski getting ready to hit the road as she sat on a silver motorcycle in her over the top country costume.

She then showed off her best Southern accent to her fans in a new video shared alongside the photos. Emily revealed she was channeling her inner Dolly Parton, telling fans as she looked directly into the camera, “I’m Dolly mother***ing Parton.”

And it seems as though Emily’s fans were loving seeing her going blonde on the social media site, as many took to the comments section.

“[Too] hot to handle,” one Instagram user commented with two chili emojis. Another wrote that they thought the star looked “So beautiful” with a heart emoji.

“U look stunning even with blonde hair,” a third then told Ratajkowski.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for DIRECTV

In just over an hour, the new snaps have already received more than 181,000 likes from Ratajkowski’s more than 22 million followers.

As The Inquisitr previously revealed, Emily previously gave fans a small peek at the look earlier this week.

She shared a close-up snap of part of her costume to the social media site, giving just a glimpse at her Texas-inspired ensemble with her curly blonde wig resting on her shoulders.

The new snaps actually don’t mark the first time Ratajkowski has shown off blonde locks, though.

As reported by Vogue back in November 2017, Emily flaunted her lighter locks in another photo posted to her Instagram account while wearing a denim jacket.

In the caption, she teased her millions of followers by joking that she was testing out the theory that blondes have more fun.