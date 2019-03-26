‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Rey Hits Rock Bottom

Rey may be down and out, but Sharon supports him anyway.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 27, bring a day of reconciliation for Devon. Plus, Sharon supports Rey.

Devon (Bryton James) wants to make peace with his sister Ana (Loren Lott), according to She Knows Soaps. Yes, he followed her after she asked him to let her live her life, but he felt concerned about her. Now Devon knows that Ana used all her money to help her father Jett (Glenn Brown). Sure, Jett didn’t want Devon’s handouts, but perhaps now that he’s aware of the situation, Devon can help ease the strain on Ana’s finances. No matter what, Devon has lost way too much this past year with Hilary and their unborn baby’s deaths. Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) is in prison for her role in those deaths, and Devon wants to repair the damage he did with Ana by following her.

Devon also may want to make peace with Lily. They were in a reasonable place, but her life in prison is certainly putting a strain on everything, and Lily and Devon are not as close as they once were after all these months Lily has spent time behind bars. Unfortunately for them, The Inquisitr reported that their dad Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death will leave them both reeling in the coming weeks.

Welcome to the #YR family @GGlennBrown! Who’s ready to learn more about his character Jett Slade? pic.twitter.com/1jadyzAfHh — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 19, 2019

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) has had a rough couple of days. Paul (Doug Davidson) fired him, and he learned about Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo’s (Jason Canela) affair. That knowledge ended up being the last straw for any possible reconciliation for Rey and his wife. Rey is sure about one thing, though. He loves Sharon (Sharon Case). The good news for Rey is that she loves him back even though he arrested her, and she went through the whole ordeal of a trial for a crime she only thought she committed since J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) is alive.

Sharon supports Rey during his rough stretch. Even though Nick (Joshua Morrow) apologized to her, they both agreed that it’s too late for their third try. Now, Rey and Sharon might get at least a bit of time to explore their feelings for each other unencumbered. Of course, Rey may be looking for work if he cannot convince Paul to give him another chance at the Genoa City Police Department, but at least his rent seems fairly negotiable since Sharon is his landlord. In some ways, Rey has hit rock bottom, but he appears ready to move forward with a new life path.