Gwenyth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Calls Out Mom For Posting Photo Without ‘Consent

Gwenyth Paltrow’s 14-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, would like to lead a private life. Paltrow shared a cute mother-daughter selfie with Apple on Instagram on Sunday, which Apple was not too pleased about. Soon after the Goop founder posted the photo, her daughter called her out for not asking permission first, according to Entertainment Tonight. As fans know, Paltrow’s daughter does not make frequent appearances on her mother’s social media.

The photo appears to have been taken on a ski lift in front of a beautiful, snowy mountain. While Paltrow’s makeup-free face is fully visible in the shot, Apple’s eyes and nose are covered by massive polarized ski goggles and a white helmet. The ski hill can be seen head of the pair in the reflection of Apple’s goggles.

Paltrow simply captioned the photo with emojis: an apple, a man skiing, and a red heart.

The adorable moment was well-received by most fans, some of whom responded with tons of hearts.

Apple, on the other hand, took a moment to scold her mother.

“Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” she wrote on the photo.

Apple’s own Instagram account is private, so it isn’t far-fetched to see why she might not want to be shared with Paltrow’s 5.3 million Instagram followers–especially given her mother’s celebrity status.

Still, Paltrow defended the photo, playfully replying, “You can’t even see your face!”

Some of Paltrow’s followers joined in the conversation to debate the issue. A few users stated that children “should not run their parents’ lives,” while others saw Apple’s side of things.

“I agree with Apple. I have two teenage sons and now that they are old enough to be affected by something I post, I always ask permission first. It’s a show of respect to them, the same as we expect them to show us,” one person wrote in the comments.

Paltrow does not often share photos of Apple or her son, Moses, 12, on social media, nor does their father, Coldplay’s Chris Martin. The actress did post a sweet photo back in September for National Daughters Day, though, Harper’s Bazaar reported. She and Apple posed together for a close-up selfie that showed just how much Apple resembles her mother, right down to the deep blue eyes and wavy hair.

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin. It’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life,” Paltrow wrote in the caption.